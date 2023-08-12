Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $292.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.90. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.11 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.