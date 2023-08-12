Brighton Jones LLC Sells 387 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,559,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,807,000 after purchasing an additional 278,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day moving average of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

