Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Global Medical REIT worth $10,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at about $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 450.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 682,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $5,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 205.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 349,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.13. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $12.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $648.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.50%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

