Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 2,056 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $164.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.73.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

