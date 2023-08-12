Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,645 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,202 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

