Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 380,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,854,000 after purchasing an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,116,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,437,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after buying an additional 713,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,823,000 after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $71,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,057.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBCF opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.14%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

