Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 342 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,411,000,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $129.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

