Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,566 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $128.57 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.51.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.