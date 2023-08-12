Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 627,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 617,055 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $11,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SATS. Raymond James boosted their target price on EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on EchoStar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EchoStar Stock Down 1.2 %

EchoStar stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.77. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.02.

EchoStar Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.