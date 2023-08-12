Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 8,819 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

BIP stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 463.64%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

