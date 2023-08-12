Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 5,396 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 518,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 55,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.