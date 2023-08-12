Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 6,567 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after buying an additional 931,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after buying an additional 117,868 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $136.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.43 and a 200 day moving average of $137.26. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

