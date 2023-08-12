Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 341,427 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 341,427 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.51% of Star Group worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Star Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Star Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Star Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Star Group by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 15,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $235,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,446,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,001,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGU opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. Star Group, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. Star Group’s payout ratio is presently -232.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGU shares. StockNews.com cut Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut Star Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

