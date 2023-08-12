Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NEE stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

