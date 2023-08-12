Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 223,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter worth $197,481,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in RB Global by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after buying an additional 2,060,511 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in RB Global in the 4th quarter worth $94,064,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RB Global in the 4th quarter worth $79,586,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in RB Global by 1,001.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,124,000 after buying an additional 1,214,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other news, Director Michael D. Sieger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $176,330.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Sieger purchased 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,079 shares of company stock worth $1,248,790. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.39%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

