Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 4,188 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $366.24 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.55.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.