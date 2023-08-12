Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $602,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 133,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 267.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. US Capital Advisors cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE MMP opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.