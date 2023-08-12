White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 218.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $13,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,318,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WTM opened at $1,569.53 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,172.00 and a 52 week high of $1,617.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,466.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,439.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 65.14%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White purchased 5,916,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,856,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,568,140. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

