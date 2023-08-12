Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 12,811 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

