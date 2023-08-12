Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $17,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $282.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.66. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

