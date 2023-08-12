Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 253,807 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 189.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,807 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,574,000 after acquiring an additional 280,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

