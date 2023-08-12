TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.5 %

TDG stock opened at $873.28 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $940.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $864.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $789.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransDigm Group

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total transaction of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $5,003,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,852 shares of company stock valued at $51,288,636. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.