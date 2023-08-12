Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 4,041 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $16,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DCOM opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.09. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Paul M. Aguggia acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Further Reading

