Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 11,722 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,722 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VUG opened at $280.11 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.96 and a 200-day moving average of $257.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

