Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.42% of Chase worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chase by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 52,441 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,470 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.71. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $135.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $175,335.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,828,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

