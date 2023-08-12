NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYM. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 117.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IYM stock opened at $132.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.48. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The company has a market cap of $788.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

