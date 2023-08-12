Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 282,360 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 149.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 282,360 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $31.73 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

