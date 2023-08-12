Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.8 %

ITW stock opened at $237.43 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.27 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.