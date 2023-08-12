NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,219 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ING. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE ING opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.4267 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

