NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BA opened at $235.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.