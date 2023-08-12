NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $202.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.04.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

FANG opened at $149.66 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,912 shares of company stock worth $5,733,258. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

