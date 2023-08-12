Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $113.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

