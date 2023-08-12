NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 469 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.81. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $99.53.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

