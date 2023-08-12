NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $579,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 190.71%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

