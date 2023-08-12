Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth about $48,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,704,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Haleon by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,077,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,774,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLN opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLN. Investec upgraded Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

