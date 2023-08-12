NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $4,680,560.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,619,660.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,179 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,444 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

