NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

