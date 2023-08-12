Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Position Increased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in ENI by 45.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ENI by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in ENI by 253.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 167,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 120,300 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

ENI Price Performance

Shares of E stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19.

ENI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.4725 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

