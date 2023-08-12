NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAAR opened at $28.49 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2293 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.