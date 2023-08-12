Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,198 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 93,540 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a PE ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

