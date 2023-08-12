Brown Advisory Inc. Has $17.71 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 45,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 71,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 171.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $3,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $190.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

