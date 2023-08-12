NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $511,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

WMT opened at $161.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.17 and a 200-day moving average of $149.42. The company has a market capitalization of $433.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.39.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

