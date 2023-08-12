Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lessened by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1927 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

