NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 682 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $282.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.78. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

