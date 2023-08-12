NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 1,408 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $183.21 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

