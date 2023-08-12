Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,562,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,560,000 after acquiring an additional 496,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after acquiring an additional 252,607 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

