Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.08% of HEICO worth $18,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,002,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of HEICO by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 781 shares in the company, valued at $99,952.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 781 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 781 shares in the company, valued at $99,952.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

HEICO Stock Down 0.4 %

HEI stock opened at $170.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $138.82 and a 12 month high of $182.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

