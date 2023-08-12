NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $641,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $97.61 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $101.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.