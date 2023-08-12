Brown Advisory Inc. Has $17.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,565 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $17,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VXF opened at $150.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.85. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

