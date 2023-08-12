NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 214 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GS opened at $340.73 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.14 and a 200-day moving average of $337.47. The company has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

